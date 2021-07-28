TikTok Crab Scam Promises Victims 2 Crabs For Just $9.99

Phishing scams have taken on many forms in recent times, with many of them masquerading as donation drives or legitimate bank claims.

However, a new phishing scam has recently resurfaced targeting Singaporeans’ love for crabs.

The scam reportedly promises 2 crabs for just $9.99, and leads unsuspecting victims to an order site where they’ll enter their card details and a one-time password (OTP).

Thus far, victims have lost about $15,000 to the scam.

TikTok crab scam sent online by 2 imaginary restaurants

As reported, there have been online advertisements offering cheap crab deals going around. The police have received numerous reports of these scams in July, reports Channel NewsAsia (CNA).

Victims shared that they would receive advertisements offering cheap deals from a restaurant known as “Crabber Resto” or “Jack Crab Resto”.

A quick Google search shows that these 2 restaurants don’t exist.

Upon clicking on the link, they were redirected to a website offering huge discounts on crabs. One deal involved 2 crabs going for just $9.99.

Victims will then be asked to enter details such as their credit or debit card details and OTP.

SPF warns of deals that are too good to be true

The SPF also said that victims will only discover that they have fallen victim when they realise they have not received the crabs purchased and the unauthorised transactions made on their cards.

They also advise the public to always check the amounts deducted from their cards and check if they tally with the amount they agreed to pay.

The SPF took this opportunity to remind folks that if a deal is too good to be true, it probably is.

A similar scam had made rounds earlier in April. One man who fell victim reportedly lost $18,579 after making payment to a scammer’s Instagram account disguised as a tze char stall.

Concerning to see scams evolving

It’s concerning to see that scams have evolved even to attack our most basic desire for good food.

Thankfully, cautious internet users have alerted the authorities of these scams and steps are taken to prevent victims from falling for them.

If you suspect a scam is taking place and wish to provide information on it, you can call the police hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit it online.

