Over 380,000 discounted SIA & Scoot tickets available at Time To Fly travel fair, from 24 Oct to 6 Nov

Time To Fly travel fair returns with discounted SIA and Scoot tickets to 77 global locations

Get ready, travel lovers — Singapore Airlines (SIA) and Scoot are bringing back the Time To Fly travel fair, featuring over 380,000 discounted air tickets to global destinations.

The promotion will run from 24 Oct to 6 Nov, offering massive savings both online and at a three-day physical event at Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre.

The promotional fares will apply to SIA flights for travel from Jan to Sept 2026, and on Scoot flights from Nov 2025 to Oct 2026, terms and conditions apply.

SIA and Scoot roll out huge ticket promotions

In a joint media release on 13 Oct, the airlines announced that SIA will offer over 200,000 return tickets across Business, Premium Economy, and Economy Class to 77 destinations, including Taipei, Ho Chi Minh City, and San Francisco.

Meanwhile, Scoot is rolling out more than 180,000 discounted one-way flights in ScootPlus and Economy Class to 61 destinations across its Asia-Pacific and European network.

New routes include Vienna, Tokyo’s Haneda Airport, and Da Nang.

Extra deals & lucky draws at Time To Fly physical fair

Travellers can book discounted tickets online via the airlines’ websites, mobile apps, and appointed travel agents during the promotion period.

For those who love the thrill of in-person deals, the Time To Fly physical fair will take place from 24 to 26 Oct at Suntec Convention Halls 401–403.

More than 30 travel partners and agents will be offering exclusive promotions on flights, hotels, and holiday packages.

Visitors can also look forward to giveaways and lucky draws, with prizes including:

Scoot vouchers worth up to S$2,000

Business Class return tickets

A grand prize of three pairs of SIA Business Class return tickets to Beijing, Manila, and Sydney — complete with hotel stays.

Top spenders on Kris+ and Pelago at the fair will also win Economy Class return tickets with hotel accommodation to Phuket and Melbourne respectively.

Airlines hope to inspire travel plans for 2026

SIA’s Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Mr Vinod Kannan, said the promotion aims to give customers “greater choice and fantastic value” as they plan their 2026 holidays with family and loved ones.

Echoing the sentiment, Scoot Chief Commercial Officer Mr Calvin Chen added that they were thrilled to offer deals not just for year-end holidays, but well into the coming year.

For more details on destinations, prices, and participating partners, visit the Singapore Airlines website and the Scoot website.

