Scoot to launch flights to Chiang Rai, Okinawa & Tokyo-Haneda progressively from Dec

Scoot launches flights to three new destinations, increases flight frequencies

Scoot has announced on Tuesday (12 Aug) that it will be launching flights to new destinations, namely Thailand’s Chiang Rai and Japan’s Okinawa and Tokyo-Haneda.

The routes will kick-off progressively between Dec 2025 and March 2026, offering more options for travellers amid the new year period.

The low-cost subsidiary of Singapore Airlines will first commence flight services to Okinawa on 15 Dec, operating three times a week on the Airbus A320.

Beginning 1 Jan 2026, the carrier will also offer five weekly flights from Changi Airport to Chiang Rai on the Embraer E190-E2 aircraft.

Subsequently, daily flights to Haneda Airport on the Boeing 787 Dreamliner will be added from 1 March 2026.

While Scoot currently serves a route to Tokyo via Narita International Airport, the new route will provide an alternative to travellers heading to the Japanese city.

One-way economy fares start from S$128 to Chiang Rai, S$190 to Okinawa, and S$190 to Tokyo-Haneda, inclusive of taxes.

With the new additions to its network, Scoot will operate to 76 destinations in total, including Singapore.

Enhancing connectivity to meet customer demands

Apart from its new routes, Scoot will boost its flight frequencies to existing destinations in Southeast Asia, North Asia, and Europe to meet increased travel demands.

For example, Bangkok will see increased flight services from 35 to 39 times weekly from August.

Additionally, services between Singapore and Taipei will progressively increase from 23 to 28 times weekly from December.

In a statement, the Chief Executive Officer of Scoot, Leslie Thng, said that the team is “thrilled” to broaden the airline’s network in the region.

“The upcoming increase in services to some cities will support stronger demand for air travel during the year-end and new year holiday periods,” Mr Thng added.

“We will continue to look for opportunities to connect our customers to new travel experiences and memorable journeys with Scoot.”

Featured image adapted from Changi Airport on Facebook.