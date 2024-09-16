Times Bookstores closing last outlet in Jelita on 22 Sept, pens farewell tale to S’poreans

Times Bookstores closing for good in S’pore after almost 40 years

Times Bookstores is bringing its final chapter in Singapore to a close after almost 40 years of operations.

In an Instagram post on Monday (16 Sept), the household name announced that it was closing its last remaining outlet here on Sunday (22 Sept).

Jelita outlet was its sole surviving one

Times’ store in Jelita Shopping Centre on Holland Road was its sole surviving one in Singapore after the closure of its outlets in Plaza Singapura and Waterway Point sometime in the past few months.

On 1 Sept, however, the writing was on the wall when Times promoted a moving-out sale on Instagram for the Jelita branch.

Up to 80% off on books, stationery and gifts was on offer, with the store saying:

Once they’re gone, they’re gone.

Times Bookstores pens farewell tale about closing

This was proven true when Times penned “A Farewell Tale” to Singaporeans on Monday.

Fittingly, it was about Times itself, which was a “magical place filled with stories and dreams” that became a “cherished part of every Singaporean’s life”.

However, the journey has reached “its final page” and it closes with “a heavy heart” and “a sense of fulfilment”.

It invited customers to visit one last time and find special books to pass on and create new moments with their children.

It thanked customers for being a part of the journey, adding that “the stories and memories we’ve shared will forever live on in your hearts”.

Times Bookstores closed a slew of outlets over the years

Established in 1978, Times offered books across a large range of genres, including children’s books, lifestyle and non-fiction.

The English-language family bookstore was a favourite haunt of Singaporeans young and old in the 80s and 90s.

However, it closed a slew of its stores over the last few years.

Times Junior Jewel, its first standalone store catering to children, shuttered its premises at Jewel Changi Airport at the end of last year.

Its three-storey outlet in The Centrepoint, an iconic location that had been around for decades, closed for good in September 2019.

It was followed by the closure of outlets in Marina Square and Paragon during the Covid-19 period.

To visit Times in Singapore before it closes forever, here are some details to note:

Times Jelita

Address: 293 Holland Road, #02-16/17, Singapore 278628

Opening Hours: 10am to 8.30pm, daily

Telephone: 6466 5702

Nearest MRT station: Holland Village

Also read: Times Bookstores left with only 1 store at Jelita Shopping Centre on Holland Road

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @timesbookstoressg on Instagram and Google Maps.