Barbie Hsu fan spends fortune on tribute video in New York billboard, cost estimated to be up to S$135K

Superfan splurges on Times Square billboard to honour Barbie Hsu

A devoted fan of Taiwanese actress Barbie Hsu went all out to commemorate her legacy, funding a grand tribute video that aired on a massive Times Square billboard in New York City on Monday (10 Feb).

The extravagant display quickly gained attention online.

Superfan pays tribute to Barbie Hsu in New York

According to Lianhe Zaobao, a devoted fan spent a significant sum to feature Barbie Hsu on Nasdaq’s iconic digital billboard in New York, making headlines online.

A Chinese entertainment reporter from Sohu managed to contact the superfan, a Sichuan-based netizen who goes by the username ‘Jiang Er Er’ (name transliterated).

In an interview, the dedicated fan said that for many years, her looks have been compared to that of the Taiwanese star.

“We share a special connection, so I wanted to pay tribute to her,” she said.

She also explained that Nasdaq’s Times Square screen frequently pays tribute to late celebrities, making it the ideal choice for her.

Contacted Dee Hsu for high-resolution images

Before finalising the tribute, Ms Jiang reached out to Barbie Hsu’s sister, Dee Hsu, on Weibo as a sign of respect and courtesy.

Hoping to obtain high-resolution photos for the display, she left comments on Dee Hsu’s posts. However, with the family still grieving, she ultimately searched online for suitable images instead.

Selecting the right photos took an entire afternoon. According to her, the first version of the tribute video appeared blurry, leading to a complete redo.

The entire process—from designing the video to submitting materials, getting US approval, and final execution—was completed within a week.

Originally, the tribute was set for the last day of Chinese New Year but was rescheduled to 10 Feb due to an incoming snowstorm.

Fan remains tight-lipped about exact cost of tribute

The tribute video aired on 10 Feb at 11am New York time (11 Feb at midnight in Singapore), playing once every five minutes for a total of five times.

Since the news has gone viral, many netizens have speculated about the cost of the Times Square billboard tribute.

Renting a digital billboard in Times Square is notoriously expensive, with estimates ranging between US$50,000 to US$100,000 (S$67,000 to S$134,000) for similar ad placements.

However, Ms Jiang revealed that she leveraged her company’s resources for the tribute, as they have business ties in the US.

She provided an estimate of the costs: a 15-second ad played four times costs around RMB 30,000 to 40,000 (S$5,500 to S$7,500), while a 30-second ad played twice costs RMB 40,000 to 70,000 (S$7,500 to S$13,000). The price was higher because she requested specific time slots.

However, she did not calculate the exact total cost.

“This really has nothing to do with money, it cannot be measured by money,” she told Sohu.

She also reportedly declined offers from fans who wanted to crowdfund the tribute.

Online scepticism & rumours

Before the tribute was officially aired, sceptics claimed that the billboard video was fake, photoshopped, or even AI-generated. Various other rumours circulated online, casting doubt on the legitimacy of the tribute.

To put the speculation to rest, Ms Jiang encouraged local fans in New York to visit Times Square and verify the display in person.

For Ms Jiang, this tribute held deep meaning.

“I really just want to mourn her. She deserves this,” she said.

In addition to New York, Hong Kong media has reported that Wuyue Plaza in Nanjing, China, also displayed a tribute to Barbie Hsu on its large video wall.

Featured image adapted from @hsushiyuan on Instagram and @jnbloversph on Instagram.