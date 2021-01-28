SP Group In Touch With Customer Who Receives $1,184 Utility Bill

Due to the pandemic, there’s been some difficulty making meter readings at flats since last year. That’s had some spillover effects into this year, as companies have been disrupted and this may reflect in customers’ bills.

A couple living in Tiong Bahru had the shock of their lives when they received the electricity bill for the month of Jan 2021.

The bill from SP Group came up to a whopping $1,184.

From both the bill and what the man said, their bill normally comes up to between $100-$200 monthly.

He thus asked if perhaps some process review is required.

The man shared that he stays in a 4-room HDB flat with his wife, and only uses the “usual appliances”.

Certainly not a block party every other day, as he quipped.

After enquiring with SP about the bill, he was apparently told that the meter reading was taken in Jan and accounts for 10 months since the previous reading.

The reading turned out to be higher than what they estimated, and thus they added the difference to the bill.

Man asks if it’s okay to pay 10 months’ usage in 1 bill

The man has 2 questions regarding the incident.

Firstly, he asked if it is okay to count 10 months of electricity usage into 1 bill.

Secondly, he asked if there should be a review of SP Group’s processes. He noted that there was a gross underestimation of past bills, which were paid.

Hope matter can be settled amicably

SP Group told MS News that they’re currently in touch with the customer to address his queries.

Whatever the result, we hope both the company and the customer can come to an amicable conclusion.

