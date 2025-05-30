Tiong Bahru residents vote ‘classic taupe’ for HDB repaint after purple coat draws flak

Results of Tiong Bahru flats repainting poll are in, residents choose taupe

After some Tiong Bahru residents voiced their dismay over their blocks being painted an “awful” purple without consultation, the Boon Tiong Residents’ Committee (RC) launched a three-day poll inviting households to vote for their preferred shade.

The results were recently announced: “classic taupe” emerged victorious, beating out options like “classic yellow” and two variations of purple.

According to a Facebook post by Boon Tiong RC, official notices reflecting the poll results will be put up by the Town Council (TC) within 24 hours.

Tiong Bahru flats repainting poll launched on 26 May

At around 7pm on Monday (26 May), Boon Tiong RC announced that it would be holding a poll to let households vote for a colour scheme for the blocks’ upcoming repaint.

Polling boxes and forms were set up beside two Residents’ Network Centres. These were accompanied by rendered images and sample swatches showcasing the four colour options.

Each household was allowed one vote, with duplicate entries, unidentified units, unclear handwriting, and ambiguous selections excluded from the count.

Taupe comes out on top

Following the conclusion of the three-day voting exercise, Boon Tiong RC announced the results of the poll on Friday (30 May) morning.

The tabulation process was carried out in the presence of Residents’ Network member Ken Goh, who served as a witness to ensure transparency, clarity, and fairness.

In the end, “Option #4: Classic Taupe” — a muted grey-brown hue — came out on top, marking a notable shift from the bold violet shade used previously.

MS News has reached out to Boon Tiong RC for further details, including when the repainting works are expected to begin.

Purple paint job had Boon Tiong residents seeing red

The controversy first surfaced after Shin Min Daily News spotted a notice posted at a lift landing in the area.

Allegedly penned by a resident, the notice warned neighbours that Blocks 9A and 9B were about to be painted “the most saturated and awful” shade of purple.

The TC had reportedly told residents that the colour decision was made by a third-party contractor and that no voting process would be conducted.

On 10 May, Tanjong Pagar MP Foo Cexiang confirmed that several residents had written to him expressing their concerns.

He assured them that he would look into the matter.

Subsequently, Mr Foo held a townhall session to explain “the thought and heart that went into the original design.”

He also announced a new poll that would allow residents to vote for a new colour scheme.

Featured image adapted from Boon Tiong RC on Facebook and Facebook.