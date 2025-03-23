Tipper truck crashes into construction site in Pasir Ris at high speed & hits excavator, netizens suspect driver fell asleep

The SCDF assessed one person for minor injuries.

By - 23 Mar 2025, 1:04 pm

Tipper truck barrels into construction site in Pasir Ris, netizens suggest fatigue

A tipper truck recently ended up crashing straight into a construction site in Pasir Ris, smashing through barriers and colliding with an excavator.

CCTV footage captured the terrifying moment, sparking speculation that the driver may have dozed off at the wheel.

Truck ploughs into construction site at high speed

The incident allegedly occurred on 16 March at 1.35am, according to the video timestamp.

Footage captured a tipper truck travelling eastwards along Pasir Ris Drive 1, seemingly near Block 115.

Source: Reddit

As it approached a green light, it should have turned left to follow the curve of the road — but instead, it sped straight ahead, crashing directly into a construction site in the middle of the road.

The force of the impact was strong enough to knock over a concrete barrier, toppling several other structures in its path.

tipper truck construction site

Source: Reddit

It then crushed several plastic barriers under its wheels and continued barrelling through the site.

tipper truck construction site

Source: Reddit

After a few seconds, the truck collided with an unoccupied excavator before smashing into a barrier and coming to a stop.

The impact shattered its windshield and sent debris spilling out.

tipper truck construction site

Source: Reddit

Additionally, the footage showed the driver getting knocked around inside the cabin of their truck.

Two pedestrians at the roadside stopped walking and gawked in shock at the sudden accident while two cars slowed down as they approached.

tipper truck construction site

Source: Reddit

Due to the late hour at which the crash happened, the construction site appeared to be empty.

Injured individual declined to be sent to hospital

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told MS News that they were alerted to the incident at around 1.55am on 16 March.

An SCDF paramedic assessed one person for minor injuries but they refused conveyance to the hospital.

Following the viral footage, netizens expressed relief that the site was empty at the time of the crash.

Source: Facebook

Others blamed the driver, accusing them of speeding and not paying attention.

Source: Facebook

However, a few users showed concern and speculated that the driver may have experienced microsleep –a momentary lapse in awareness caused by extreme fatigue.

Source: Facebook

Featured image adapted from Reddit.

