Titus Low Says He Has Split Up With Wife 1.5 Years After Whirlwind Marriage

Titus Low Says He Has Split Up With Wife, But They Still Love Each Other

In June 2022, former OnlyFans creator Titus Low surprised followers by announcing his engagement to Malaysian influencer Cheryl Chin after a whirlwind two-week courtship.

They then got married one month after meeting for the first time.

Now, almost as quickly, the couple have apparently split up.

The news was revealed separately by both of them on their Instagram accounts.

Titus Low said he & wife decided to split up

The momentous announcement was posted by Low, 23, in an Instagram story late on Monday (20 Nov) night.

In a simple message on a black background, he said the couple “decided to split up”.

Little explanation was offered for their decision, except that they “didn’t manage to work out”.

Professing that the pair “still love each other very much”, he nonetheless wished her all the best.

Chin grateful for relationship with Low

Chin wrote a bit more in an Instagram story of her own.

She still didn’t offer much of an explanation for the split, though, choosing to pay tribute to the man she spent 1.5 years with.

The couple made “beautiful memories that will last a lifetime”, she said, and was “grateful” for that he was her husband and still is the father of her child.

Like Low, she also said they love each other very much, but that apparently didn’t stop them from calling it quits, with her saying,

All good things come to an end.

Looking forward, she wishes him well and their focus will be on giving their daughter a “beautiful life”.

Couple’s daughter born in March, Titus also went to jail

Speaking of their daughter, Chin gave birth to a girl named Elleria in March.

This was after announcing the pregnancy over YouTube in September last year, about three months after they got married.

In between, Low also went to jail for three weeks for posting obscene content on OnlyFans and breaching a police order by accessing his account while under investigation.

Looks like he’s definitely had a busy 1.5 years.

Titus Low previously pranked fans by announcing split from wife

Strangely enough, days after Low and Chin first announced news of their engagement, he posted a TikTok video saying they had decided to go their separate ways.

This turned out to be just a prank, but the news naturally left many confused about their true relationship status.

Eventually, Low confirmed with MS News that he and Chin were together for real.

Unfortunately, this was just for 1.5 years — unless the latest announcement is another prank?

Guess we’ll have to wait and see again.

