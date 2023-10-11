2 Elderly Men Die After Toa Payoh Accident, Friend Who Lost Control Of Car Arrested

Driver Loses Control Of Car & Crashes Into Friends Along Lorong 8 Toa Payoh

UPDATE (11 Oct, 7.10pm): A follow-up report by Shin Min Daily News confirmed that both victims succumbed to their injuries after the accident.

The 84-year-old driver was arrested for reckless driving causing death.

–

The quiet estate of Toa Payoh bore witness to a harrowing traffic accident early today (11 Oct) which rendered two elderly men unconscious.

What perhaps made the incident more tragic was that the driver of the car involved knew the victims. He had apparently planned to pick them up and drive to Johor Bahru (JB) but somehow lost control of the vehicle.

The two seniors were conveyed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital in an unconscious state.

Elderly driver crashes car into 2 friends in Toa Payoh

Footage capturing the aftermath of the accident, courtesy of an MS News reader, showed two men lying motionlessly on the road.

According to the eyewitness, the accident occurred along Lorong 8 Toa Payoh on Wednesday (11 Oct) morning.

In a video, one victim was lying along the road divider while the other was sprawled near the entrance of a multi-storey carpark (MSCP).

Both men appeared motionless as paramedics administered CPR.

An overhead photo of the incident site showed a dark Lexus SUV on a footpath near the road. A carpark sign that once stood near the MSCP entrance lay on the ground.

There were also blood stains near the sidewalk that ran parallel to the road.

Driver & victims were friends, planned on visiting JB that day

Speaking to MS News, a nearby resident claimed that the driver of the vehicle looked “shaken” when police officers confronted him.

The eyewitness also claimed that the driver and two victims were friends.

Indeed, Shin Min Daily News reported that the trio had plans to visit JB today.

While trying to pick his two friends up, the driver somehow lost control of his vehicle and crashed into the pair who were standing near the entrance of the carpark.

A vendor at the nearby Toa Payoh Lorong 8 Market & Hawker Centre also told the Chinese news site that the three of them would often sit down for coffee at the hawker centre.

In response to Shin Min Daily News’ queries, the police confirmed that two men aged 76 and 83 were conveyed to the hospital in an unconscious state.

Likewise, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) confirmed with MS News that they received a call for assistance near Blk 210, Lorong 8 Toa Payoh. Paramedics conveyed two people to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Meanwhile, an 84-year-old driver is currently assisting the police with investigations.

A week before, a 14-year-old cyclist was also involved in a traffic accident, in Toa Payoh.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image courtesy of an MS News reader.