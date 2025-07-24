Toa Payoh flat fire: Unit was allegedly cluttered, neighbours say complaints went ignored

Neighbours of Toa Payoh fire victims share troubling accounts

More details have emerged following the fatal fire at a Toa Payoh flat that killed two people on Tuesday (22 July).

The blaze, which broke out around 7.30pm at Block 173, Lorong 1 Toa Payoh, tragically claimed the lives of a 56-year-old man and a 61-year-old woman.

Both the deceased, who were cousins, were found unconscious in the unit’s bathroom and later pronounced dead.

Neighbours and a cleaner have since stepped forward with troubling accounts, alleging hoarding, fireplay, and repeated complaints that went unheeded, said Shin Min Daily News (SMDN).

Toa Payoh flat allegedly filled with junk

The affected unit had reportedly been in a cluttered state for a long time.

Retiree Mr Wu Tianjiao, 66, who lived next door, said the male occupant frequently hoarded old clothes, trolleys, and even bicycles both inside the unit and along the corridor.

“There was a foul smell from the flat, and people would hold their breath walking past. We made many complaints, and officers did come down, but the situation never improved,” he said.

Mr Wu added that the male cousin moved in about a year and a half ago, after the unit’s previous occupant, believed to be his elderly mother, relocated to a nursing home.

The hoarding reportedly began soon after.

Cleaner says he warned man several times for playing with fire

The housing block’s cleaner told reporters that he had seen the male occupant playing with fire on multiple occasions over the past six months.

He claimed to have witnessed the man lighting tissues and throwing them out of the window.

“Last month, he threw one out, and it almost hit a bicycle downstairs. I had to put it out with a broom,” he said.

He also reported seeing oil lamps being lit on top of flammable materials such as cardboard and newspapers just days before the fire.

Despite shouting at the man and warning him not to play with fire, the behaviour allegedly continued.

The cleaner said he reported the incidents to his supervisor.

Retiree Mr Wu also described frequent shouting and slamming of doors coming from the unit after the change of tenants.

He said he had often seen the male occupant smoking and drinking outside.

Another resident, Mr Song Shiwen, 65, said food scraps were sometimes thrown out of the unit’s window.

Elderly residents were carried down the stairs during evacuation

While firefighters battled the flames on 22 July, neighbours and police worked together to evacuate residents, many of whom were elderly or had mobility issues.

Ms Jingjing, 40, a preschool teacher living on the eighth floor, told SMDN a police officer had to carry her 94-year-old grandmother down the stairs after the lift stopped working.

“My grandma couldn’t move, and I didn’t have the strength. The officer just lifted her up and helped us down,” she said.

On the second floor, Ms Juliati, 51, said a neighbour helped carry her 78-year-old wheelchair-bound mother down the stairs while her husband brought the wheelchair separately.

MP Cai Yinzhou says temporary housing arranged for affected residents

Member of Parliament (MP) for Bishan–Toa Payoh GRC Cai Yinzhou visited the site and confirmed that four units were affected.

Temporary housing is being arranged for affected residents, and efforts are ongoing to reach the families of the deceased.

Mr Cai said the priority is ensuring everyone, especially vulnerable individuals, has a safe place to stay.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the fire.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News.