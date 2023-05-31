60-Year-Old Toa Payoh Resident Found Dead At Home, Didn’t Collect Free Meals For A Week

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Elderly Man Found Dead 2 Months After Moving Into Toa Payoh Rental Flat

A 60-year-old man was found dead in a rental unit at Block 5 Toa Payoh Lorong 7 yesterday (30 May).

The elderly man, who reportedly lived alone, had just moved into the flat about two months ago.

Since he was new in the area, neighbours didn’t know him very well. They only sensed something amiss after detecting a foul smell coming from his unit.

Elderly man failed to collect free meals

According to Shin Min Daily News, the deceased was identified as a 60-year-old man.

A neighbour apparently told reporters that he had only moved in two months ago, so other residents didn’t know much about him.

They would see him at the void deck or the Active Ageing Centre, where he’d participate in activities and collect free meals with everyone else. But other than that, there was very little interaction.

The neighbour claimed that he appeared to be in good health.

So when he failed to collect his free meal since last Monday (22 May), volunteers became concerned.

Found dead in Toa Payoh flat

Every day for a week, volunteers reportedly came knocking on the elderly man’s door to check on him.

They even tried to leave a note, but there was still no sign of the elderly man, a neighbour recounted to Shin Min Daily News.

A couple living on the floor above eventually began detecting a strange smell over several days. When the stench became too unbearable, they reported it to the staff at the Care Centre, who promptly alerted the police.

Police officers arrived at about 9am on Tuesday (30 May) morning to remove the deceased’s body, which they found in his ninth-floor unit.

They were also seen gathering evidence outside the flat.

It’s unclear if the late senior has any surviving family members or next of kin, but we sincerely hope that there’ll be someone to help attend to his final rites.

MS News extends our condolences to all those who knew him. May he rest in peace.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.