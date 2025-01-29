2 children & 1 adult rescued after Toa Payoh warehouse floor collapses, 4 sent to hospital

Toa Payoh warehouse mezzanine floor collapses, trapping people under rugs & storage racks

The floor of a warehouse in Toa Payoh collapsed on Tuesday (28 Jan) evening, trapping four people under piles of rugs and storage racks.

In a Facebook post late that night, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the incident at about 5.50pm.

1 person manages to free himself after Toa Payoh warehouse floor collapse

The mezzanine floor had collapsed inside a warehouse unit on the first floor of 11 Toa Payoh Industrial Park, SCDF said.

After arriving at the scene, SCDF found that one person had managed to free himself.

He informed them that there were still three people trapped underneath the wreckage, including two children.

SCDF deploys search dogs in operaton

To search the scene, which measured about 20m by 10m, firefighters from Bishan Fire Station, rescuers from the Special Response Unit and the Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team were activated.

Two search dogs were also deployed by the SCDF.

The firefighters and rescuers had to remove piles of rugs and cut through storage racks to reach the three trapped people.

Four people sent to hospital

After a 90-minute operation, all three trapped people were successfully found and rescued.

Four people were then sent to the hospital in a conscious state.

The two adults were conveyed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, while the two children were taken to KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital.

Carpet retailer says its warehouse was temporarily closed

In a Facebook post on Tuesday evening, AHT Carpet and Flooring said its warehouse, which is located on the first floor of 11 Toa Payoh Industrial Park, was temporarily closed for the week.

The company asked for customers’ understanding as it navigated “this challenging time”, adding:

Our primary focus at this moment is on the healing of those affected.

It advised customers to anticipate a slight delay in its responses and to contact its social media accounts via direct messaging for urgent enquiries.

Also read: Woman in Thailand uses hands to scoop water to douse blaze engulfing house, attempts to save daughter trapped inside

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Singapore Civil Defence Force on Facebook.