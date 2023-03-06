Toblerone To Remove Iconic Mountain Peak From Packaging, Will Include Founder’s Signature Instead

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Toblerone Will No Longer Have Iconic Mountain Peak On Packaging

Toblerone is a chocolate that’s iconic for many reasons — its striking yellow packaging and triangular shape are hard to miss when one walks past them.

Besides that, it’s known for sporting an illustration of the Matterhorn mountain peak on the packaging, reflecting its country of origin in Switzerland.

Unfortunately, the company recently announced that it would be removing the mountain peak from its packaging.

It will be replaced with the founder’s signature instead.

Toblerone will include founder’s signature on packaging instead

BBC reports that Toblerone’s owner, US firm Mondelez, stated that they would replace the iconic mountain with a “more generic Alpine summit”.

This comes after strict rules regarding “Swissness” were introduced in 2017.

According to these rules, using national symbols to promote milk-based products not made in Switzerland is prohibited.

On the other hand, the threshold for raw food products is at least 80%.

In a statement to BBC, Mondelez said they would be shifting some production of Toblerone outside Switzerland.

This was to “respond to increased demand worldwide and to grow our Toblerone brand for the future,” they added.

The new packaging will include a “distinctive new Toblerone logo and typeface” and their founder’s signature.

Caused controversy in 2016 when they increased gaps in bars

Made from Swiss milk with honey and almond nougat, Toblerone first went on sale in 1908 in Bern, Switzerland’s capital.

However, it was only in 1970 that the packaging featured the recognisable Matterhorn mountain peak.

In 2016, the brand caused a controversy when it widened the gaps between the triangular pieces on bars sold in the UK, reports The Guardian.

This would apparently allow them to sell the chocolate at the same price but at a reduced weight.

In addition, they also decreased the weight of the bars sold in Germany, reducing the number of triangular pieces from 15 to 11.

Following the backlash, the company reverted the chocolate bars to their original shape two years later, in 2018.

