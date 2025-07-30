2-year-old toddler in India bites cobra to death after it wraps around his arm

Toddler bites cobra to death after it attacked him

A two-year-old toddler in India shocked his village when he bit a cobra to death after it attacked him outside his home on Friday (25 July).

The toddler, Govinda Kumar, was playing near his house in Bankatwa village, located in the Majhaulia block of Bihar’s West Champaran district, when the three-foot-long snake appeared and coiled itself tightly around his arm, reports the Daily Mail.

Reptile ripped in half

According to relatives, young Govinda first threw a brick at the snake. But the cobra retaliated, lunging at him and wrapping itself around his hand.

In a stunning act of self-defence, Govinda responded by biting the snake on its head, killing it on the spot.

The reptile was ripped into two halves due to the impact of the bite, reported by Hindustan Times.

Family rushed to kid’s life

Govinda’s grandmother, Mateshwari Devi, shared that they rushed towards the boy once they saw the snake in his hand. At that point, he had already bitten the snake.

Shortly after the incident, the boy lost consciousness, and his family quickly rushed him to a local health centre.

He was later transferred to the Government Medical College Hospital (GMCH) in Bettiah for further treatment.

Doctors at GMCH confirmed that the cobra died from head and mouth injuries, consistent with a human bite.

Dr Surab Kumar, who oversaw the boy’s care, said Govinda had been affected by the venom he ingested while biting the animal, but timely treatment saved his life.

Child monitored for venom effects

Govinda was given anti-allergy medication and remains under close observation.

Dr Kumar added that the child’s condition was stable, and he was treated with continuous medication and under round-the-clock supervision.

