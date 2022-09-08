S’pore Toddler’s Face Allegedly Cut By Evorie Water Bottle After Falling, Father Seeks Company’s Explanation

Toddler Falls While Holding Water Bottle & Suffers Cut On Face

While it is ordinary for toddlers to crawl around and fall from time to time, parents would often do their best to protect their little ones from harm.

Even so, untoward incidents can still happen when we least expect them.

Recently, one father, Mr Wen, was horrified to find a massive gash on his 18-month-old son’s face, apparently caused by a water bottle. He had to get 16 stitches at the hospital.

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, Mr Wen said he believed the bottle had design flaws and is now considering legal action.

Toddler falls while holding Evorie water bottle, gets cut

The incident reportedly occurred on 16 Aug and was recorded on Mr Wen’s home CCTV.

Footage showed that at the time, the helper was caring for the toddler while he was walking with his bottle in hand when he accidentally fell.

The boy burst into tears. When the helper picked him up, blood was streaming down his face.

In a picture shared by Shin Min Daily News, the boy appeared to have a deep cut between his eyebrows.

At the time of the incident, Mr Wen was on a work trip in Canada while his wife, who works as a nurse, was also not home.

Eventually, a tenant at their house assisted the helper in bringing the toddler to KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital (KKH) for treatment.

Father considers seeking compensation from company

Mr Wen told Shin Min Daily News that besides the bleeding, his son had also vomited. The cut between his eyebrow and right eye turned out to be over 7cm long.

He ended up getting 16 stitches on his face and was hospitalised for a day.

While the CCTV footage does not clearly show how the boy got injured, Mr Wen believes it was due to the irregular shape of the water bottle cover.

He feels that it was a design flaw that led to his son’s cut.

Based on his lawyer’s advice, Mr Wen is now considering seeking compensation from the company.

Company aware of child’s injuries

In response to Shin Min Daily News’ queries, the baby product brand Evorie said they are aware of the child’s injuries and wishes him a speedy recovery.

A spokesperson shared that all Evorie products, including the bottle in this incident, have been through rigorous quality control and safety tests by trusted independent organisations.

Their products show compliance with the highest international safety standards.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News and Shopee.