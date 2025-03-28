2-year-old toddler among 5 casualties who died in chain vehicle collision in M‘sia

5 people including 2-year-old killed in chain vehicle collision in Kluang

Five people, including a two-year-old toddler, died in a horrific chain collision on the North-South Expressway in Kluang district in Johor. The accident, which involved a lorry and three cars, happened on Thursday (27 March) night.

According to Kluang OCPD Assistant Commander Bahrin Mohd Noh, the crash happened at about 11.30pm when one of the tyres burst. The driver lost control of the vehicle as a result and slammed into a Toyota Camry travelling in the same direction.

The impact sent the lorry careening into the opposite lane, where it violently collided with a Proton X50 and a Honda Stepwagon.

Young woman and her passenger killed in Proton X50

One of the cars reportedly burst into flames, but all its passengers were pulled out before the vehicle was engulfed in flames.

However, the driver and front passenger in the Proton — both in their 20s — died due to severe head and body injuries.

Toddler among three family members killed in Honda Stepwagon

A two-year-old girl, identified as Mariam Nasarudin, was also killed in the crash. Her parents succumbed to their injuries while being rushed to the hospital, according to the New Straits Times (NST).

Three other children in the vehicle, aged between four and nine, suffered serious injuries and were similarly rushed to the hospital.

Assistant Commissioner Bahrin stated that some of the victims’ identities remain unconfirmed as their documents were destroyed when the Honda burst into flames.

Lorry driver arrested, case under investigation

Meanwhile, the lorry driver sustained leg and hip injuries while the Toyota Camry driver and his passengers escaped with minor injuries.

A total of 12 people were injured in the accident, according to a fire department spokesperson.

Police have arrested the lorry driver for further investigation. The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for causing death by reckless or dangerous driving.

The lorry driver has tested negative for drugs and alcohol and has no prior criminal record, reported The Star.

