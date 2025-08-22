Toddler’s arm severed by escalator at Russia shopping centre after mum lost sight of him

2-year-old Russian boy had arm ripped off by shopping centre escalator

On Sunday (17 Aug), a two-year-old toddler had part of his arm severed by an escalator at a shopping mall in Chelyabinsk, Russia.

The boy’s hand had reportedly slipped into a gap between the moving steps.

Doctors later confirmed that the limb could not be saved, leaving the toddler with a long road to recovery.

Toddler’s hand got trapped in ecalator machinery

Eyewitnesses described chaotic scenes as the toddler’s hand became trapped in the machinery of an escalator at Botanika Mall, reports E1.RU.

“I heard screams while standing at the checkout. The child was in shock. People ran over and tried to help however they could,” said an eyewitness.

Another bystander recalled the mother screaming hysterically, and that several onlookers ran over to offer help.

A courageous passerby applied a tourniquet to the boy’s arm before paramedics arrived. “The child remained conscious the entire time. He held on until the ambulance came,” he said.

The tragic accident reportedly happened after the mother briefly lost sight of her child while using the escalator with her two children.

The injured part of the toddler’s hand was put in ice, and the boy was rushed to a hospital, where surgeons attempted an emergency operation. Unfortunately, doctors were unable to reattach the limb as the injury was too severe, reports International Business Times (IBT).

Authorities conducted checks on escalator

Russia’s Investigative Committee has reportedly launched an investigation under Article 238 of the Russian Criminal Code, which covers services that fail to meet safety requirements for consumers’ life and health.

Authorities are investigating whether the escalator malfunctioned or if maintenance failures contributed to the accident.

The mall confirmed the escalator was immediately shut down following the incident.

