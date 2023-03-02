Toddlers In M’sia Climb Out Of 3rd-Floor Window Onto Ledge, Mother Promises To Repair Grille

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Toddlers In Malaysia Climb Out Of Window, No Injuries Reported

As children may unwittingly get themselves into dangerous situations, parental supervision is necessary for their safety.

Unfortunately, this was not the case for two toddlers in Malaysia, who climbed out of a window on the third storey of a shophouse.

As the iron window grilles were not repaired, they climbed out of the gap and crawled to the neighbour’s house next door.

Subsequently, their mother promised to close the window and fix the broken window grille.

Toddlers in Malaysia climb out of window

The incident occurred around noon on Wednesday (1 Mar), reports China Press.

According to neighbours, they noticed someone peeping from the window and decided to investigate.

Upon closer inspection, they discovered that two female toddlers were standing precariously at the edge of the window sill.

Although they were shocked, they did not dare to shout out in fear of frightening the toddlers, which could cause them to fall off.

Subsequently, the neighbours alerted someone who lived nearby.

Along with four others, they rushed to the scene on motorcycles and found that one of the toddlers had returned to the house, while the other was still crawling by the window.

Mother promises to repair window grille

Other witnesses at the scene also reportedly saw the toddlers crawling and playing by the window.

However, in an interview with the media, the girls’ mother stated that her daughters never played by the window before.

Besides that, she pointed out that they crawled outside as they were being “mischievous”.

Subsequently, their mother promised that she would close the balcony windows and repair the iron grille, to prevent such incidents from happening again.

Under Malaysia’s Child Act 2001, parents or guardian who fail to care for their children will be prosecuted. Those convicted face up to a RM5,000 (S$1,499) fine, two years’ jail, or both.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from China Press.