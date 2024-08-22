‘Real-life Neo Bowser City’: Photo of Mario Kart drivers in Tokyo downpour goes viral

Tokyo sees real-life Mario Kart race amidst heavy downpour in city

On Wednesday evening (21 Aug), Tokyo was hit with intense rainfall, leading to flooding in several subway stations.

However, this did not deter a group of Mario Kart enthusiasts from taking to the streets in their distinctive go-karts.

A viral photo on X captures the scene of five drivers, completely soaked due to the open-top design of their vehicles, as they wait at a traffic light.

The image is humorously captioned “Guerrilla Downpour Cup – Shibuya Preliminaries,” referencing the popular Nintendo racing game and adding a touch of humour to the situation.

Playing Mario Kart on ‘hard mode’

The quirky convoy was likely part of Shibuya’s famous go-kart experiential packages.

Many companies near Shibuya Station offer visitors the chance to drive go-karts on actual roads, bringing the thrill of Mario Kart to life.

As the photo gained traction online, some netizens quipped that the drivers were navigating the real-life “Neo Bowser City” — a nod to the rainy, slippery circuit from Mario Kart 7 — and playing the game on “hard mode”.

Others expressed envy over the unique opportunity to experience street karting in such weather.

While the fun was evident, some also raised concerns about the safety of driving karts in such conditions.

Flood damage across Tokyo

In addition to the viral Mario Kart photo, images and videos of significant flood damage throughout Tokyo have been circulating online.

Numerous subway stations experienced underground flooding, with some commuters having to use umbrellas indoors to stay dry.

Another notable video shows a manhole erupting with a water geyser, narrowly avoiding pedestrians nearby.

