Monk in Japan recites a prayer every time he kills an enemy in Super Mario

Monk in Japan recites prayer for every kill in Super Mario

In a quirky twist on gaming and spirituality, a monk from Japan has turned Super Mario into a meditative experience.

Instead of the usual gamer battle cries, his every kill is followed by a solemn prayer and mini memorial service, all captured in a viral YouTube video.

The clip was posted by The NAMUZU, a Buddhist-themed entertainment channel, on 1 July and has since garnered more than 420,000 views.

Preaches Buddhist pacifism while playing Super Mario

Following the serene path of Buddhist teachings, the monk decided to embrace pacifism even in the pixelated world of Super Mario.

He’s no stranger to video games, though.

As the clip kicks off, he fondly reminisces about his childhood Super Mario escapades, admitting he used to squash every foe in sight without hesitation.

Now, he’s turned over a new leaf. No more unbridled stomping — just peaceful navigation through the Mushroom Kingdom.

Of course, he’s not taking blame for nature’s course. If an enemy decides to leap off a cliff on their own, he’d get away scot-free.

Even so, this endeavour proves to be quite the challenge.

Super Mario is a game revolving around killing

With great difficulty, the monk skilfully navigates the game’s first stage, successfully avoiding any confrontation with the enemies.

However, his peaceful streak hits a snag in the second stage.

After obtaining a Fire Flower power-up, he accidentally shoots a fireball and snuffs out a passing Koopa Troopa.

The monk’s reaction is a mix of surprise and sorrow.

He promptly pauses the game, clasps his hands, and recites a sutra typically reserved for cremations — fitting, as the poor creature met its end by fire.

This incident marks the beginning of a tumultuous journey, where the game’s attempts to thwart him clash with its inherent need for enemy elimination.

After numerous deaths, both of his character and his enemies in the game, the monk can only sigh at the realisation that Super Mario revolves around killing.

While he never finishes the game, he reflects on his experience in laughter and how the challenge has given him a different perspective on games.

