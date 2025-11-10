Tony Leung & Shu Qi among stars at S’pore Int’l Film Festival, dialogue tickets priced at S$10

Singapore International Film Festival (SGIFF) 2025 adds Tony Leung to star-studded line-up

If you’ve ever wanted the chance to get up close and personal with Asian screen icons Tony Leung and Shu Qi, here’s your shot.

Both stars will be gracing our sunny shores for the 36th Singapore International Film Festival (SGIFF), happening from 26 Nov to 7 Dec.

Alongside attending special screenings of their respective movies, they’ll also be holding “In Conversation With” sessions at Marina Bay Sands, hosted by SGIFF ambassador Rebecca Lim.

And yes, tickets to these intimate dialogues are priced at just S$10 each.

Tony Leung attending special screening of new film ‘Silent Friend’ at SGIFF

Mr Leung, beloved for his magnetic performances in ‘In the Mood for Love’, ‘Chungking Express’, and ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’, will also make a red carpet appearance at a Special Presentation of his European film debut ‘Silent Friend’.

The film is a visually striking production by Hungarian filmmaker Ildikó Enyedi, also starring French actress Léa Seydoux.

The screening will be one of SGIFF’s marquee events this year, joining Shu Qi’s directorial debut ‘Girl’ in the festival’s high-profile presentation line-up.

In addition, fans will get the opportunity to hear from the man himself during a 90-minute “In Conversation With Tony Leung” session on 28 Nov, 7pm, at Marina Bay Sands’ Hibiscus Ballroom, where he’ll share insights from a career that has spanned from Hong Kong cinema to global blockbusters.

Tickets for the “In Conversation With Tony Leung” session will be available on SISTIC from 12pm today (10 Nov), priced at S$10.

Mr Leung was last in Singapore in Dec 2023 to promote ‘The Goldfinger’, where he told MS News that he enjoyed visiting the old Jurong Bird Park.

So don’t be too surprised if you spot him this time wandering through Bird Paradise or other local attractions — after all, he’s known to take in the sights when he’s here.

Shu Qi opens SGIFF with her first film as director, ‘Girl’

Opening this year’s festival is Shu Qi’s much talked-about directorial debut ‘Girl’, a tender coming-of-age film set in 1980s Taipei, following a young girl navigating friendship and the messiness of growing up.

The movie has been praised for its intimate storytelling and painterly visuals, hinting at the actress’s smooth transition from on-screen muse to filmmaker.

Shu Qi will attend SGIFF’s opening night alongside lead actor Bai Xiao Ying and musician-actor 9m88, before joining Ms Lim for her own “In Conversation With” session on 27 Nov.

As expected, tickets for both her screening and talk appear to be fully booked online, but it’s worth staying tuned in case SGIFF releases more.

Extra star power at SGIFF from Youn Yuh-jung, Chin Han & more

Beyond Leung and Shu Qi, this year’s “In Conversation With” series is packed with even more familiar faces and acclaimed storytellers.

On 4 Dec, Singapore’s very own Chin Han will take the stage to share his journey from the local scene to Hollywood sets, including ‘The Dark Knight’, ‘Independence Day: Resurgence’, and ‘Mortal Kombat’.

The following evening, on 5 Dec, Deepa Mehta — this year’s SGIFF Cinema Honorary Award recipient and the celebrated filmmaker behind ‘Fire’, ‘Earth’, ‘Water’, and ‘Funny Boy’ — will join audiences for a rare dialogue about her decades-long career exploring identity, culture, and social change through cinema.

Then on 6 Dec, Korean actress Youn Yuh-jung — best known for her heartwarming performance in ‘Minari’ and as the first Korean actress to win Best Supporting Actress at the Academy Awards — will share insights from a trailblazing career that’s broken barriers and won hearts, adding yet another highlight to an already star-studded SGIFF week.

Like the other sessions, tickets for these exclusive events are priced at S$10, though if the pace of earlier sell-outs is anything to go by, you’ll want to move fast before they vanish, too.

SG Culture Pass now eligible for selected local films

Good news for local film lovers: Singaporeans can now use their SG Culture Pass credits to book tickets for selected homegrown titles at SGIFF, including ‘A Useful Ghost’, ‘This City Is a Battlefield’, and ‘Coda’.

It’s a simple but meaningful way to make homegrown cinema more accessible — and to spend your S$100 arts credits supporting Singaporean storytellers.

For more information on SGIFF 2025, visit the official website.

