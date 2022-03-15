Topless Man Seen Running From Police In Sengkang On 13 Mar

Though we may often see our men in blue patrolling Singapore, it’s not every day that we get to see them live in action.

On Sunday (13 Mar), a netizen took to Facebook to share a video of police officers chasing a topless man who was running around Sengkang.

The 36-year-old man was later arrested under the Mental Health Act. He was then referred to the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) for treatment.

Topless man apprehended by police

On Sunday (13 Mar) afternoon, a topless man was seen along 445 Fernvale Road, opposite Seletar Mall.

As a police officer approached him from behind, the man broke into a run.

He ran onto the sheltered walkway hoping to evade the police but was confronted by another man donning a collared shirt who was pointing and shouting at him.

The man then turned around and ran in the opposite direction.

Moments later, the police officer managed to grab hold of one of his arms. With the help of another officer who arrived shortly, they restrained the man.

As this was happening, the man in the collared shirt, who also gave chase to the topless man, looked as if he was threatening to hit him.

At this point, one of the officers yelled for another officer to hurry.

The police then handcuffed the man right outside of Sengkang Green Primary School.

During the arrest, the 2 men could be heard shouting loudly at each other as passers-by watched.

Referred to IMH for treatment

According to STOMP, the police received a call for assistance along Fernvale Road at around 1.10pm on 13 Mar.

They later apprehended a 36-year-old man under Section 7(1) of the Mental Health (Care and Treatment) Act.

The Act states that it is the duty of the police to apprehend any person believed to be dangerous to themselves or any other persons and the danger is suspected to be attributable to a mental disorder.

After the arrest, the man was referred to IMH for psychiatric assessment and treatment.

No injuries were reported from the incident.

Hope he gets the help he needs

Kudos to the police for acting swiftly and apprehending the man.

While the details of the incident are unclear, it’s best not to speculate.

MS News hopes the man gets the help he needs.

Featured image adapted from 刘表 on Facebook.