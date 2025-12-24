Doctors in China transplant woman’s torn-off ear onto foot to preserve it for reattachment

Doctors in China preserve torn-off ear by transplanting it on foot for five months

After a horrific accident at her workplace, a factory worker in China had to have her torn-off ear transplanted on her foot for five months before doctors could successfully reattach it to her head.

The accident occurred earlier this year, in April, when Ms Sun’s hair became caught in machinery.

As a result, the machinery tore her left ear and parts of her scalp from her body.

According to China Press, by the time she reached the hospital, her wound had become too contaminated, which made reattachment impossible at the time.

Preserving the ear on her foot

To preserve the ear and keep it alive, the surgery team opted to attach it to a different part of her body. They chose her right foot to allow the severed organ to connect with the blood vessels there.

Surgeons chose the foot because its blood vessels and skin condition closely matched those of the ear. The procedure took around ten hours to complete.

Initial monitoring of the ear yielded worrying results. Because of poor blood flow, the ear showed signs of necrosis. Fortunately, continued treatment eventually led the ear to regain its colour.

For the next few months, Ms Sun wore loose footwear to protect the ear that had found a new temporary home.

Reattaching the ear

After five months of recovery, surgeons were finally able to remove the ear from her foot and reattach it to her head.

Reports state that the first glimpse of her reattached ear stunned Ms Sun.

“I thought I would live with this disability for the rest of my life,” she said. She then thanked the team for their work and is now recovering.

Heteropic Transplantation

This procedure might sound unusual. However, it is a recognised medical measure known as heterotopic transplantation.

Doctors use such surgical techniques to preserve organs by attaching them to a different part of the body.

The transplant preserves the organ’s form and function, allowing doctors to reattach it to its native site in the body.