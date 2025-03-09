Tornado rips through Sekinchan town in M’sia, tears off roofs & sends debris flying

Tornado strikes Sekinchan in Malaysia, destroys houses in its path

A terrifying tornado tore through the town of Sekinchan in Malaysia on Thursday (6 March) morning, ripping off rooftops, hurling debris into the sky, and leaving a trail of destruction in its wake.

Tornado forms over paddy field, sends debris flying

A two-minute video shared on the Love Sekinchan Facebook page captured the moment the violent whirlwind formed over a paddy field, whipping through homes.

The incident occurred in the Ban 1 and Ban 2 areas, Parit 4, according to Malaysian news outlet Harian Metro.

Sheets of zinc roofing were ripped from buildings and flung into the air as the storm roared through the area. The chilling sound of the fierce winds could be heard in the background.

The tornado lasted about two minutes before weakening, with scattered debris falling back into the field.

“I hope those affected remain strong in facing this challenge,” read the video’s caption.

Netizens send well-wishes to victims

The footage sparked widespread concern online, with many netizens expressing their hopes that residents remained safe.

One commenter worried about the homes that lost their roofs and wished for the well-being of the affected families.

Another netizen prayed for the victims to recover from the disaster quickly.

According to Sinar Harian, Operations Commander PBK II Mohd Rafizal Mohd Rani confirmed that no casualties or injuries were reported.

Local authorities urge residents to stay cautious and take preventive measures to avoid any potential dangers in the future.

