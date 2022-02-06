Actor Tosh Zhang Congratulates ‘Ah Girls Go Army’ Cast For Passing The $1 Million Mark At Box Office

Jack Neo’s latest movie venture, ‘Ah Girls Go Army’, took Singapore’s cinemas by storm on 1 Feb.

Despite the many criticisms the movie received before the official premiere, the film raked in an impressive $1.28 million in the box office within 3 days.

On 3 Feb, Tosh Zhang, an actor from the OG ‘Ah Boys To Men’ trilogy, took to Facebook to congratulate the ‘Ah Girls Go Army’ cast.

He added that the box office numbers “don’t lie” despite the haters, and he is proud of how the cast bravely faced online negativity.

Tosh Zhang says supporters are louder than haters

In Zhang’s Facebook post, he shared that ‘Ah Girls Go Army’ has broken the $1 million mark at the box office within 3 days of its release.

He said this achievement shows that despite how loud the online haters might have seemed, ‘silent supporters’ have been there since the first ‘Ah Boys To Men’ movie.

Silent supporters will always be even louder eventually by going to the cinemas and buying tickets to show their love and support.

Zhang said that it is not easy for the ‘Ah Girls Go Army’ cast to face so much negativity online, but the results and box office numbers spoke volumes of their success.

He congratulated the cast and said he was immensely proud of them.

‘Ah Girls Go Army’ received negative reviews from critics

Sneak previews for ‘Ah Girls Go Army’ started on 28 Jan, while the movie was officially released on 1 Feb.

Since then, movie critics have regarded the new Jack Neo film as “tone deaf”, with 8days dubbing it the “first worst movie of 2022”.

The Straits Times (ST) film correspondent John Lui also said that what the movie gets wrong, it gets “terribly wrong”, effectively cancelling any goodwill the film earns.

Many had main gripes about the movie’s unflattering portrayals of women, including fat-shaming and excessive product placements, reported AsiaOne.

Film earned $1.28 million within 3 days of its release

Despite the criticisms, ticket sales for ‘Ah Girls Go Army’ have surpassed every Asian release in 2021, except for The Diam Diam Era Two—also a Jack Neo film.

As of 3 Feb, the film earned $1.28 million at the Singapore box office. It was also named the number one movie in Singapore.

The movie is currently screening in over 36 theatres in Singapore and Malaysia.

Catch the film & decide for yourself

There have certainly been mixed reviews of Jack Neo’s latest film. Whatever it is, it’s hard to deny that it has been a roaring success in terms of profits thus far.

However, the jury is still out on whether the movie is an enjoyable and tasteful depiction of Singapore females stepping up to serve National Service.

So why not catch the film and decide for yourself? If you’ve watched it, let us know what you think of it in the comments below.

