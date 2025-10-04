Foreign tour agent fined S$275 for pouring water on security officer at KL airport

The man was also charged with verbally abusing an air stewardess.

By - 4 Oct 2025, 1:55 pm

Foreign tour agent pleaded guilty & fined S$275 for pouring water on security officer at KLIA

A 41-year-old tour agent surnamed Lin was fined RM900 (S$275) after using profanities towards cabin crew and pouring water on a security officer at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) in Malaysia, reports Bernama.

Poured water on airport staff at security checkpoint

A TikTok clip shared on Wednesday (1 Oct) showed the tour guide, dressed in a yellow shirt, pouring water over the head of a security officer at a checkpoint in KLIA. The clip has since been removed.

The officer remained composed throughout the ‘shower’. The man later drank from the same bottle before casually tossing it in a bin.

Shouted offensive words at cabin crew during flight

In another clip, the same person was seen standing in the aisle of a plane, shouting and gesturing wildly at the air crew.

The flight in question was reportedly a Batik Air service from Hong Kong to Kuala Lumpur last Sunday (28 Sept).

In-video caption alleged that he had tried to hit a flight attendant.

A female crew member in the background repeatedly instructed him to sit down as fellow passengers looked on.

Charged with 2 offences & fined S$275

The man, identified as Lin Weida, was subsequently arrested and charged with two offences, including verbal abuse of a stewardess and use of criminal force on a security officer.

Lin pleaded guilty to both charges and paid the fines on the spot.

Even though the fines were within legal limits, many people online criticised the penalty as being “too lenient”.

Lin’s nationality remains unclear. Some sources state that he is from Cambodia, while others have expressed doubts, pointing to his Chinese name.

