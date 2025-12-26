Tour bus in Thailand crashes into lorry, causes 6-car pileup with at least 10 injured

Tour bus in Thailand crashes into 10-wheeler lorry

On Friday (26 Dec) at around 5.30am, police in Thailand were alerted to a vehicle pileup on Phet Kasem Road after a tour bus rear-ended a 10-wheeler lorry that was heading towards Bangkok.

Images of the aftermath showed a blue and white passenger bus with heavy damage to its front.

Its windshield was shattered, and part of the vehicle’s body had torn off.

Around 100 metres away, a 10-wheeler lorry lay on its side.

Several other cars were also wrecked in the accident, including one minibus.

One SUV, which sustained damage to its rear, appears to have been crashed into from behind.

One victim launched through windshield

Authorities noted at least ten people were injured in the accident.

One of the victims, who had been traveling on the tour bus, was launched through the windshield and onto the road.

They suffered critical injuries.

Meanwhile, the 54-year-old lorry driver only suffered minor injuries.

Emergency responders offered first aid to the victims before conveying them to a nearby hospital.

Police have also contacted the tour bus operator for further action.