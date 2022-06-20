S’pore Tour Buses Face 4-Hour Delay When Entering JB, M’sian Authorities Urged To Investigate

Singapore Tour Buses Experienced 4-Hour Delay Before Entering JB

Travel between Singapore and Malaysia has picked up considerably due to the open borders. Most of us are eager to book our weekend shopping trips once again after the two-year-long hiatus.

However, the increased movement across borders has brought about several immigration issues.

In addition to tourists illegally venturing into the country, tour buses arriving from Singapore experienced a massive delay while waiting in line to enter Johor Bahru (JB).

As a result, officials representing the tourism industry in Malaysia have urged authorities to look into the matter.

Singapore tour buses waited four hours before entering JB

According to Shin Min Daily News, tour buses arriving from Singapore to JB at around 8.30am on Saturday (18 Jun) experienced long delays. They could not clear customs at the JB CIQ Complex even after waiting four hours.

Speaking to The Star, a tour guide by the name of Henry Gomez said his bus heading for Melaka left Singapore at 7.30am.

Despite the early beginning of their journey, they could only clear immigration after 12.30pm.

Gomez further noted that public and factory buses received priority at the immigration clearance area, while tour buses had to give way.

“It is extremely unfair and could also tarnish the reputation of our tourism industry to visitors looking forward to spending their time in Malaysia,” he added. “The authorities should not allow this to continue.”

On 18 Jun in particular, only one of the two lanes for immigration clearance of buses was open. This led to a very slow crawl, aggravating the delay.

Gomez said authorities should open up all the counters at both lanes, giving visitors a faster journey into JB.

Authorities urged to resolve delays

The Star reports that Johor Tourist Guides Association chairman Jimmy Leong Wie Keong has urged authorities to provide an immediate solution to the matter.

Such delays drag down the country’s tourism sector, compounding the effect of the pandemic.

“I hope the state government is aware of the situation and will seriously look into managing our entry points with solutions.”

He added that local authorities should seek a more efficient manner of clearing tour buses.

This is especially important, as the buses transport tourists who are planning to spend their money in Malaysia.

“The first impression at the entry point has killed the millions of ringgit we have spent on promotion and marketing the state and the country,” he stated.

Gomez also pointed out that there is a durian tour on 25 and 26 Jun, with a total of 50 tour buses ferrying passengers from Singapore to JB.

If the situation continues, he believed even longer delays might occur.

More measures to expedite immigration clearance

It is certainly discouraging to witness such delays happening to those eager to enter JB. Waiting in line for hours can often take all the fun out of what should be an enjoyable journey.

Hopefully, authorities will impose more measures to ensure that such long waiting times do not happen again.

If you are planning to enter JB this weekend through a tour bus, do plan your schedule ahead of time in anticipation of such delays.

Featured image adapted from The Star.