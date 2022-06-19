People Caught Entering JB Illegally, M’sian Police Put Up Barbed Wire & 24-Hour Surveillance

Malaysian Police Take Measures To Stop Illegal Entry In Johor Bahru

Huge crowds have been crossing the Causeway ever since Malaysia opened its borders on 1 Apr.

The sight of long queues is no doubt daunting, which may perhaps explain why some artful individuals have chosen to enter Johor Bahru (JB) via a shortcut.

On Thursday (16 Jun), a viral TikTok video showed people visiting JB using illegal entry. The video has since been removed.

On Friday (17 Jun), Johor Chief Minister Onn Hafiz Ghazi made a Facebook post that said 24-hour surveillance will now be deployed in the area. Barbed wire will also be put up to deter individuals from entering JB illegally.

Barbed wire & 24-hour surveillance to stop illegal entry in Johor Bahru

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), people were seen avoiding immigration checks by walking around a fence to get into JB. This was seen in a viral but now-deleted TikTok video that had been circulating since 16 Jun.

On 17 Jun, Johor Chief Minister Onn Hafiz Ghazi said in a press statement that “irresponsible” people had been seen infiltrating Malaysia’s borders.

He said the police have put up barbed wire at the fence along the Straits of Johor.

They have also implemented 24-hour surveillance by law enforcement officers and erected a canopy.

The police are now tracking down the individuals who had entered JB illegally on foot.

Police looking for those involved in Johor Bahru illegal entry

8world News reported that the TikTok video had shown people dragging their luggage in broad daylight and climbing down the promenade on foot. In doing so, they bypassed the fence and gained illegal entry into JB.

More than a dozen people were allegedly seen in the 10-second video.

The Johor Chief Minister said he has discussed this matter with the Ministry of Home Affairs to resolve “endless issues” at the immigration checkpoints.

He also said he hoped the ministry would be “more serious” in overcoming these issues that impact the country and Johor state.

Citing Oriental Daily, 8world News said the Malaysian police have preliminarily determined that five men and three women are involved in the case.

He urged the people involved to turn themselves in at the Johor Baru South police headquarters.

Shortcuts are not the way

Since it is still the June holidays, the queues to get into JB are likely to stay long for some time yet.

While it can take a considerable amount of time to queue up, it is the right thing to do.

Using illegal shortcuts to gain quick access to anywhere is wrong and will land you in trouble with the law.

Featured image adapted from 8world News and Onn Hafiz on Facebook.