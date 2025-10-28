Tour guide in Thailand says he would stop them from returning home unless they buy from shops

Tour guide in Thailand threatens Chinese tourists, tells them to buy things from shops

A video has gone viral in Thailand, showing a Chinese-speaking tour guide shouting at a group of Chinese tourists and threatening to stop them from returning home if they refused to buy items from shops he brought them to.

The Chinese Embassy in Thailand has since stepped in, confirming that the man was a Chinese national operating illegally without a tour guide licence.

Tour guide shouts at tourists to buy from shops

The viral clip, shared widely on 13 Oct, shows the man holding a microphone and talking to passengers on a tour bus.

In an aggressive tone, he demanded that they purchase items from the stores he had arranged to visit.

“I will not allow you to return to China tonight,” he shouted, pointing threateningly at the tourists.

When a middle-aged man attempted to calm him down, the guide ignored him and turned on another passenger who was filming, demanding they delete the footage immediately.

Chinese Embassy in Thailand steps in

After the video spread online, the Chinese Embassy in Bangkok issued a statement on 15 Oct, addressing the growing outrage.

They said they immediately contacted Thai authorities, who found that the man held a Chinese passport and was operating as a guide in Thailand without a proper licence.

Investigations are now ongoing into the company he was affiliated with.

Embassy warns tourists against ‘low-cost’ tours

The embassy urged Chinese tourists to be cautious when booking travel packages, warning against “low-cost” group tours that may involve unlicensed or unethical guides.

“If you plan to join a group tour, make sure it’s operated by a licensed company,” the embassy advised.

They also reminded travellers that Thailand strictly prohibits foreign nationals from working as tour guides, and anyone facing similar disputes should immediately contact the local tourist police or the Chinese Embassy for assistance.

Featured image adapted from HK01.