Tourist dies after being swept away by waves at Indonesia beach, was posing for photos

Tourist in Indonesia gets swept away by strong waves

A holiday turned tragic for a 32-year-old Chinese tourist who drowned after removing her life jacket to pose for photos at Indonesia’s famed Pink Beach, located within Komodo National Park in East Nusa Tenggara, reports Indonesian media Kompas.

Ms Qiu Yan, who was travelling with a group of ten tourists, lost her life on Wednesday (18 June) after she was swept out to sea by powerful waves.

According to Indonesian authorities and eyewitnesses, the incident occurred at around 9.30am, shortly after the group arrived for a swimming and sightseeing excursion.

Although life jackets were provided, Ms Qiu initially refused to wear one, reportedly saying she only wanted to take pictures and would wear it later.

Eventually, she entered the water wearing the life jacket but removed it shortly after to pose for photos, ignoring safety guidelines from the tour crew.

Swept 30 metres out from shore

Moments later, strong waves dragged her approximately 30 metres offshore.

Witnesses spotted her unconscious in the water and quickly pulled her back to shore, according to ETtoday.

While waiting for medical assistance, the tour guide attempted cardiopulmonary resuscitation on Ms Qiu, who was reportedly foaming at the mouth and bleeding from her nose and mouth.

Ms Qiu was eventually rushed to the Komodo Centre, but medical personnel were unable to revive her.

She was pronounced dead due to the large amount of seawater that had entered her lungs.

Poor judgment & dangerous sea conditions led to her death

The Chinese tourist was on a three-day, two-night tour organised by the KM Tiga Jaya Pinisi, which departed from Nusantara Port in Labuan Bajo on Tuesday (17 June).

Indonesian media reported that sea conditions were rough that morning.

Preliminary investigations suggest that Ms Qiu may have accidentally drifted into deeper water, where she was overwhelmed by the current after removing her life jacket.

Authorities continue to investigate the incident, but it is believed to be a tragic accident compounded by poor judgment and dangerous sea conditions.

In response to the incident, authorities have reminded tour operators and visitors to strictly adhere to safety protocols when visiting Komodo National Park, particularly during water-based activities.

