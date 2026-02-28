Tourist boat in Ha Long Bay goes up in flames, 30 passengers & 11 crew members evacuated

41 evacuated from tourist boat in Ha Long Bay blaze

The tourist boat Signature QN-7269 in Hạ Long Bay, Vietnam, suddenly caught fire around 5pm on Friday (27 Feb), Vietnamese news outlet Soha reports.

Footage of the incident showed the cruise completely engulfed in a raging blaze.

Investigations to determine the cause of the fire are ongoing.

All passengers and crew safe

Immediately upon detecting the fire, the captain and crew members quickly evacuated all passengers from the vessel, coordinating with support teams in the area.

All 30 passengers and 11 crew members are safe and in stable health.

No oil spills have been observed in the surrounding environment, according to Z News.

The incident comes after Ha Long Bay, a popular tourist destination, attracted 74,428 visitors over the recent Lunar New Year.

This was a 124% spike from the same period last year.

Authorities step in during the aftermath

The Vice Chairman of People’s Committee of Quảng Ninh Province Nguyễn Văn Công has since visited the scene of the incident.

Authorities are handling recovery efforts while investigations into the fire are ongoing.

According to local reports, the fire was eventually extinguished and the boat did not sink.

Featured image adapted from VOV.VN and Vietnam News.