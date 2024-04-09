Tourist bus driver dies after 5kg rock falls on him at popular Ipoh tourist spot

Rock falls on tourist bus driver in Ipoh, he passes away from injuries

A 44-year-old bus driver died on Monday (8 April) after a 5kg rock fell on his head at a tourist attraction in Ipoh, Malaysia.

Forensic experts have ruled out foul play, determining that the cause of death was trauma to the head.

Police have since classified this as a case of sudden death.

According to The New Straits Times, the bus driver was transporting a group of tourists from Vietnam to sightsee in Ipoh.

They were visiting the Qing Xin Ling Leisure and Cultural Village in Taman Saikat when the unfortunate incident occurred.

The rock, which weighed 5kg, fell on the driver’s head and caused him to sustain severe head injuries, Sinar Harian reported.

Ipoh police chief Assistant Commissioner Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad said that police received an alert about the incident from members of the public at 11.30am.

The Star reported that the tour guide died on the spot.

Authorities rule out suspicion of foul play

The police assistant commissioner added that authorities transported the guide’s body to Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital.

A postmortem revealed that there was no foul play involved in the incident.

Forensic experts determined the cause of death to be trauma to the head due to the impact of the falling rock.

Mr Abang Zainal went on to state that police have classified the tragedy as a case of sudden death.

Those with information on the incident may contact the district police control centre to assist with investigations.

Featured image adapted from Sinar Harian and Trip Advisor.