‘Taiwan & Hong Kong belong to China’: Tourist in M’sia questions currency exchange booth’s ‘country’ display

Tourist in Malaysia questions display of Taiwan and Hong Kong currencies at KLIA exchange booth

A conversation between a tourist visiting Malaysia and a currency exchange clerk at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) has drawn attention, after the tourist questioned how Taiwan and Hong Kong currencies were presented on the exchange rate board.

The tourist took issue with the fact that Hong Kong and Taiwan were listed under a “country” column, without any additional label indicating “China”.

Man questions how Taiwan and Hong Kong currencies are labelled

According to 8TV News, the man later shared a video online recounting the encounter at the airport money changer.

He said the board listed the Hong Kong dollar and New Taiwan dollar under the “country” column, but did not include any reference to China alongside them.

Despite noting that his English was not strong, he approached the counter to raise the issue with the staff.

“I’m from China. I found a mistake here,” he said, pointing to the display behind the clerk.

He added that, in his view, Hong Kong and Taiwan should not be listed in that manner, as they are part of China.

Clerk clarifies that board refers to currencies

In response, the staff member listened patiently before explaining that the board was displaying currencies rather than making statements about countries.

She said that China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan each use their own currencies, and the information shown was therefore not incorrect.

To further clarify, she pointed out that the exchange board categorises currencies for practical purposes.

The man, however, continued to emphasise that “Taiwan and Hong Kong belong to China” and should not be treated as separate entries.

He also asked the staff member whether she personally viewed Taiwan as part of China.

The clerk maintained a calm tone, replying that regardless of where someone is from, anyone exchanging money would need to present a passport.

She added that even Taiwan has its own passport, and reassured him that “we all understand this”.

She further explained that while China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan may be connected, they still operate with different currencies, which is why they are listed separately on the board.

Man later reiterates his stance in video

After the exchange, the man did not continue the discussion at the counter and eventually left.

However, he later added in his video that the money changer should have indicated “China” alongside Taiwan and Hong Kong currencies, describing the omission as an “error”.

He questioned whether such practices align with international standards and invited others to share their views.

The man ended his video by saying that, in his view, safeguarding national dignity is the responsibility of every citizen.

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Featured image adapted from 東西對照組 on YouTube.