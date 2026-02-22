China slams Pokémon & Detective Conan for spreading ‘Japanese militarism’, conventions ban cosplay of characters

Chinese state media accuses Pokémon and Detective Conan animes of ‘spreading Japanese militarism’ among youth

A fresh wave of controversy has erupted in China, with popular Japanese anime franchises such as Pokémon and Detective Conan accused of promoting “Japanese militarism”.

According to the Taipei Times, several anime conventions in China have reportedly banned attendees from cosplaying characters from the series and prohibited the sale of related merchandise.

Chinese state-run media have praised these moves as acts of “patriotism”, warning of the dangers posed by foreign cultural influence.

Character’s name allegedly referenced military unit

The controversy intensified in late January after a collaboration between Detective Conan and My Hero Academia sparked outrage on Chinese social media.

My Hero Academia had previously drawn backlash in 2020 over a character named “Maruta Shiga”. Critics alleged the name referenced Unit 731, a Japanese military unit notorious for conducting biological warfare experiments during World War II.

Following the recent collaboration, some Chinese netizens accused the content of trivialising wartime atrocities and disrespecting China.

As a result, Detective Conan reportedly faced bans on cosplay and related merchandise at various anime events across the country.

In response to earlier criticism, My Hero Academia creator Kohei Horikoshi changed the character’s name after acknowledging the unintended historical reference.

The collaboration was intended to commemorate milestone anniversaries for both franchises.

The collaboration was to mark the anniversaries of two iconic anime series.

Pokémon event at Yasukuni Shrine sparks backlash

Separately, backlash against Pokémon intensified after an event allowing children to play the Pokémon Trading Card Game was announced at Yasukuni Shrine on 31 Jan.

The shrine is viewed by many in China and other parts of Asia as a symbol linked to Japan’s wartime past.

Although the event was reportedly organised by an individual and not officially by the franchise, its announcement triggered widespread condemnation online.

The Global Times described the move as a “malicious” attempt to blend entertainment with a symbol of Japan’s militaristic history.

The franchise had previously faced controversy when Pokémon GO included in-game locations tied to Yasukuni Shrine.

While the recent card game event was not an official corporate activity, a Pokémon affiliate had shared information about it on its website. The company later apologised, and the event was cancelled.

Also read: ‘No kimono in China’: Chinese cosplayer chased out of anime convention for dressing up as Nezuko



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Jiji Press and CGTN.