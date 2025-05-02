Tourist in Philippines attacked by crocodile after he jumped into enclosure to take selfies with it

Tourist gets bitten by crocodile after entering its enclosure to take selfies

A 29-year-old male tourist in Zamboanga Sibugay, Philippines, was savagely attacked by a crocodile after mistaking the reptile for a statue and climbing into its enclosure to take selfies.

According to Daily Mail, the shocking incident took place on Monday (28 April) at Kabug Mangrove Park and Wetlands Zoo, where the man scaled a fence and waded into a shallow pool to pose next to the 15-foot crocodile named Lalay.

Believing the massive reptile was just a lifeless display, the man took out his phone to snap a photo, only for Lalay to suddenly lunge at him.

Crocodile clamps onto man’s arm & thigh

Startled visitors screamed warnings, but within seconds, the croc snapped its jaws around the man’s arm, causing him to cry out in pain.

The terrifying encounter didn’t stop there. Lalay then clamped onto the man’s thigh and spun into a violent death roll, a manoeuvre used by crocodiles to subdue their prey.

Footage of the incident posted by the New York Post quickly gained traction online.

The man could be seen tossed from side to side in the shallow water, as the crocodile attempted to maim him.

Victim trapped for 30 minutes before rescue

According to reports, the tourist was left writhing in pain inside the enclosure for up to 30 minutes before Lalay’s handler intervened.

In a desperate attempt to save him, the zookeeper climbed in and struck the crocodile on the head with a piece of cement, forcing her to release her grip.

Paramedics arrived shortly after and treated the man’s wounds before rushing him to a hospital. He reportedly received more than 50 stitches for injuries to his arm and thigh.

Had mistaken reptile for plastic display

Police Staff Sergeant Joel Sajolga from Siay Municipal Police confirmed that the man had mistaken the crocodile for a decorative statue because it was lying so still.

“He climbed the fence and entered the enclosure, and the crocodile attacked him,” Sgt Sajolga said.

He added: “This kind of behaviour is extremely dangerous. Nobody should ever enter an animal enclosure. He’s very lucky to be alive.”

Bystanders at the scene expressed disbelief, with one witness saying: “I don’t know why he would do such a stupid thing, but I’m glad he’s alive and the crocodile let him go. His leg wasn’t broken, but he had bad wounds on his arm and thigh.”

Despite the presence of several zoo staff, no one stopped the man before he breached the fence.

The zoo has not issued a statement regarding the incident.