Body of Chinese tourist found after drowning in M’sia waters, 3 bricks found in his backpack

Tourist in Malaysia drowned, 3 bricks found in his backpack

At around 11.30am on Friday (13 Dec), a Chinese tourist reportedly drowned in Sabah waters. His body was found with a backpack containing three bricks.

Earlier, Semporna police had received a report about a missing Chinese tourist who was suspected to have jumped into the sea near Mabul Island, reported Malaysian news outlet See Hua Daily News.

A search and rescue operation was launched with the assistance of divers from nearby resorts.

The victim’s body was subsequently found by marine police at a depth of 17 metres near the renowned diving spot off the island.

Backpack found to contain 3 bricks

The deceased was identified as 31-year-old Zhang Cao (name transliterated from Chinese), who was believed to be travelling alone.

He was wearing a light-coloured T-shirt, shorts, and shoes. His grey backpack was found to contain three bricks, a mobile phone, and several passport-sized photos, according to The Star.

According to Semporna Police Chief Superintendent Mohd Sabri Zainol’s statement, police have classified the incident as a sudden death case.

An autopsy was reported to be conducted on the body if no family members came forward to claim it.

China’s Consulate General in Kota Kinabalu confirmed on Tuesday (17 Dec) that it was actively handling the matter and providing consular protection and assistance to the victim’s family under relevant regulations.

Featured image adapted from See Hua Daily and China Press.