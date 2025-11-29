Tourist from China dies after falling from fourth floor of Osaka airport

Youth from China dies in incident at Kansai International Airport

A tourist from China died after falling from a height at Kansai International Airport in Osaka, Japan.

At around 2.30pm on Tuesday (25 Nov), officers received a report of a man, believed to be in his 20s, sitting on the railing along the fourth floor of Terminal 1.

When they arrived at the scene shortly after the call, they found the man clinging to the edge of the building.

Investigations ongoing

According to a representative of the Kansai Airport Police, officers tried to grab the man’s arms but their grip on his clothing slipped.

Emergency services transported him to a nearby hospital, but he was pronounced dead shortly after.

Early investigations revealed that the victim was visiting Japan with his mother.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

