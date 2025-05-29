Chinese tourist in S’pore allegedly fined S$200 for bringing durian into hotel, says she’s unaware of the rules

Chinese tourist in Singapore allegedly fined S$200 for bringing durian into hotel

A Chinese tourist visiting Singapore was left stunned after she was allegedly fined S$200 by her hotel — all because she brought a durian back to her room without knowing it was banned.

Sharing her experience on the Chinese social media platform Xiaohongshu (XHS), the woman urged fellow travellers not to make the same mistake.

Bought durian from roadside stall & brought them back in taxi

The tourist, who goes by the username @幽蓝桑, recounted on XHS on Monday (26 May) that she had been exploring Singapore with a friend when they stumbled upon a roadside durian stall.

As there were no seats available at the stall, they decided to pack the pungent fruit in a Styrofoam box and head back to their hotel.

While in the taxi, her friend commented that the distinctive durian smell was already leaking out. In a bid to contain it, the woman wrapped the box more tightly in cling wrap, hoping to contain the scent.

“I did so as I was afraid the driver would be bothered by the smell,” she explained. “But he didn’t seem to react to our conversation.”

Once they arrived, they headed to their hotel room and promptly dug into the fruit without much thought.

Returned from sightseeing to find warning letter on hotel bed

After a day out sightseeing, the woman returned to her room in the evening, only to be met with an unexpected note on the bed.

“Once I saw that letter, I felt something was amiss,” she said.

A photo of the note read: “Please be informed that our Housekeeper found Durian smell in your room… SG200 will be imposed for a cleaning fee.”

“I can’t believe my eyes. S$200 is about 1,000 RMB,” she said in shock.

Found others who faced the same situation

Panicked, she began scrolling through XHS and quickly found that she was not alone.

“Many of them are like me, they didn’t know that you’re not allowed to bring durian into hotel rooms.”

She noted that some travellers were luckier — a few were stopped by hotel staff at the entrance, while others managed to get the cleaning fee waived.

Tried to appeal but hotel refused to budge

Hoping to resolve the matter, she called the hotel front desk to plead her case.

“I argued with the staff,” she admitted. “I confessed I was in the wrong and even asked if they could give me a little discount.”

She stressed that she had no intention of flouting rules.

“I wouldn’t be so foolish as to come to another country and test the rules,” she insisted.

However, her appeal was unsuccessful. Hotel staff explained that the room had to undergo professional cleaning and would be out of service for several days due to the lingering odour.

Having learned her lesson the hard way, the woman ended her post with a clear warning to future visitors not to bring durian into the hotel room.

Also read: Tourist who flew drone over Marina Bay fined S$12K

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Source: @幽蓝桑 on XHS.