Police & SCDF praised for helping female tourist who fainted at Jewel Changi Airport

Police & SCDF called after tourist faints at Jewel Changi Airport

A Singaporean man was impressed with the professionalism of the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) when they promptly came to the rescue of a female tourist who fainted at Jewel Changi Airport.

Mr Stephen Lum told MS News that the woman collapsed in level two of the mall at about 2pm on Tuesday (11 Nov).

Female tourist unresponsive after fainting in Jewel Changi Airport

Mr Lum, who happened to pass by with his wife, said the woman’s family members “panicked” when she fainted.

They tried to rouse her, but she did not respond when they called out to her, he added.

While Mr Lum’s wife rubbed tiger balm on her temples, he went to a nearby shop to seek medical help.

Police help call for medical assistance

Soon, two police officers arrived and helped to call for medical assistance.

The Chinese-speaking officer spoke to the family, who appeared to be from mainland China, asking them whether they were leaving Singapore or had just arrived.

The tourist’s father said they were heading to Thailand for a short holiday before returning to China.

SCDF gives woman oxygen

When SCDF paramedics arrived, they gave oxygen to the woman who fainted, Mr Lum said.

A photo he shared showed two SCDF personnel attending to the woman while appearing to ask him to stand back to give her space.

They also conducted other medical checks on her, he added.

Two others could be seen in the background with a stretcher.

Police & SCDF praised for professionalism

Mr Lum praised the police and SCDF, saying the officers did a good job calling for medical assistance, and all the personnel did a “wonderful job” overall.

He felt that they gave Singapore a good reputation, adding:

I’m so proud of them (for) being so professional.

MS News has reached out to the Singapore Police Force and SCDF for more information about the incident.

