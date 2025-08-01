Passer-by in Geylang catches tourist peeing on lorry & allegedly posing for pictures

Tourist caught peeing on lorry parked along Geylang road

A netizen bringing their dinner home recently stumbled across a tourist peeing and behaving inappropriately in public.

The Reddit user shared their encounter in a post on 26 July.

On the subreddit r/singaporehappenings, they shared a photo showing three men circled in red on a pavement — one without a shirt and with his back to the camera, and two others, further off in the distance.

According to the witness, the shirtless man was peeing on the lorry’s tyre while laughing and posing for pictures taken by his friends.

There was a “clear stream of urine coming out from the man near the lorry,” said the Original Poster (OP).

They added that the incident took place near Geylang Lorong 9, around 6pm, after they had just bought some food from a nearby stall.

Based on their accents, the OP suspects that the men were from the United Kingdom (UK).

Netizens are upset by the bad behaviour

Some people replying to the post were upset by the behaviour of the tourist peeing.

Others had suggestions on next actions, such as reporting the case to the police.

According to the National Environment Agency (NEA), between 2020 and 2024, an average of 600 people have been fined a year for urinating or defacating in public.

The NEA also warns that offenders caught are liable to a maximum fine of S$1,000 for the first conviction.

