Tourist in Thailand gets upset after woman flicks ‘pet’ cockroach off his head

Tourist gets upset after woman flicks ‘pet’ cockroach off his head

A woman’s good deed surprisingly backfired when she flicked a cockroach off a male tourist’s head, causing him to get upset, as it was his “pet” she just harmed.

The video of the incident was originally posted on the Facebook group “Kamphaeng Phet, what are your complaints? Tell us here” in April, but it has since been reposted across social media platforms.

The footage has even gained 25 million views on Daily Mail Australia’s TikTok post on 1 May.

Cockroach crawls back to ‘owner’ after being flung off

In the video, a concerned woman, presumed to be a local, was seen approaching a male tourist on a street near Pa Tong beach in Phuket, Thailand, eyes fixated on his head where a cockroach was perched.

When she tries to flick the insect off the man’s head, it surprisingly sends him into a fit, speaking in a foreign language.

He angrily removes his balaclava, and the cockroach is seen on the paved ground, scampering towards its “master”.

The man bends down and lays his hand on the ground, gently and patiently waiting for his unlikely pet to crawl back to him before leaving.

Viral incident draws mixed reactions on social media

Many netizens were left confused by the video. Some said the woman was just trying to help and couldn’t have known the cockroach was the man’s pet.

One commenter pointed out that the cockroach had still been on the man’s head until he angrily took off his balaclava, causing it to be flung off. Others said the man jumping could have caused the insect more harm.

However, some commenters felt the man’s reaction was valid, adding that the woman should have minded her own business and should not have touched a stranger.

One user suggested the tourist should wear a sign asking others not to touch their pet cockroach, as having a cockroach for a companion was unusual.

Meanwhile, some were surprised that the cockroach crawled back to the man instead of scurrying off.

One netizen then explained that roaches are intelligent creatures who can recognise and build relationships with their owners.

