Tourist has meltdown after getting pulled aside by airport security in Thailand, cocaine falls out of pocket mid-tantrum

Tourist has meltdown during security check at airport in Thailand, then cocaine falls out of pocket

A British tourist threw a dramatic tantrum at Phuket International Airport during a routine security check, but things took a turn when a bag of cocaine fell out of his pocket during his tantrum.

According to news.com.au, 42-year-old Marc Patrick Wharton had just arrived in Phuket from Shanghai on 18 Feb when airport officers pulled him aside for a security screening.

What started as routine quickly turned chaotic. In video clips that have since gone viral, Wharton could be seen flailing on the floor, slapping his chest, and pleading for help.

At one point, he lay on his back and called out that he was about to die.

“Please help me, come on. I’m going to die,” he said while lying on the floor.

Brit throws tantrum at Thai airport ‘as c*caine falls from pocket.’ pic.twitter.com/BVQiuZpDIp — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) February 23, 2025

Bag of cocaine falls out mid-meltdown

Amid his outburst, a bag of white powder suddenly fell from his pocket onto the airport floor.

Wharton allegedly rolled around in it, spreading the substance further.

Police tested the powder and confirmed it was cocaine.

Officers seized the bag and even vacuumed the drug residue off the airport floor.

Man faces life in prison

Mr Wharton’s bag allegedly contained 4.11 grams of cocaine. Authorities say the man arrived in Phuket on Juneyao Air flight HO 1323 from Shanghai.

As a result of the discovery, he has been charged by Thai police with illegal possession and importing a Category II narcotic into the country.

“We charged the tourist with importing a Category II narcotic into the country and illegally possessing it,” said a Phuket Airport immigration checkpoint inspector.

Wharton has since been transferred to a local police station for further legal proceedings. Under Thai law, he could face up to life in prison for drug smuggling.

Also read: Pet dog in Thailand brings 400 narcotic pills into home, owners calls police

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.