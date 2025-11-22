Tourist returns 14kg of pebbles taken from Vietnam island a decade ago

Tourist sends back 14kg of pebbles along with handwritten apology

A tourist has returned 14kg of pebbles taken from Co To Island, Vietnam, along with a handwritten apology letter.

The package, received by the Co To Department of Culture and Information on Monday (17 Nov), also contained a donation of 100,000 VND (S$4.94).

The man, identified as Vu Nguyen, took the pebbles from Mong Rong Beach on Co To Island between 2015 and 2018.

Beach rocks caught his eye years ago

Vu explained that he had taken the stones because of their beauty and uniqueness.

However, he decided to return them after learning about the importance of marine conservation.

“I have damaged the pristine beauty of the island,” wrote Vu in the letter.

“I apologise and hope that these rocks will be returned to their original location.”

According to VnExpress, the tourist’s gesture is the first of its kind in years.

Authorities praise tourist’s actions

Nguyen Hai Linh, head of the Co To Department of Culture and Information, praised the tourist’s actions, calling it a valuable example of responsible tourism.

Local authorities remind tourists that taking rocks, corals, or marine life as souvenirs can cause environmental damage.

Mong Rong Beach, known for its unique sedimentary rocks, is protected under Vietnam’s Cultural Heritage Law, and the removal of natural geological formations is strictly prohibited.

