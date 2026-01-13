Thai students return S$450 to grateful tourist after finding cash at mall

Tourist grateful after pair of students in Thailand return S$450 cash he accidentally dropped

In a heartwarming display of honesty, two Thai high school students returned S$450 to a tourist after finding it at a popular shopping destination, Asiatique, in Bangkok.

Students find lost cash and act quickly

According to Khaosod, the two girls, aged 17 and 18, were on their way home on Tuesday (6 Jan) when they discovered 11,170 baht (S$450) in cash at the riverside mall.

Concerned that the person who lost the money might be in distress, they immediately took the money to the local police station at 6.40 pm.

The students shared with officers that even losing just ฿20 (S$0.80) would have been stressful for them, so they were determined to return the money to its rightful owner.

Police track down owner using security footage

With the help of the police, the students’ good deed quickly gained momentum.

Officers reviewed security footage from Asiatique to identify the owner of the lost cash.

After identifying a potential match, the police scoured the area and found the tourist, still within the mall, at around 8 pm.

After questioning the man, they were able to confirm that he was indeed the tourist who had lost the money.

The American tourist then made his way to the police station to thank the students personally.

The tourist, overwhelmed with gratitude, met the students at the station and thanked them for their integrity in returning the substantial amount of money.

He also praised the Bangkok Metropolitan Police for their swift response to the incident.

Also read: SBS Transit officer at AMK Bus Interchange travels to Seletar to help man recover lost passport



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Khaosod.