Cabbie in South Korea tells tourist she can pay fare with her body, woman records harassment

Taxi driver in South Korea sexually harasses Thai tourist

A Thai tourist started recording her interactions with a taxi driver in South Korea after he began to sexually harass her.

The clip, which was posted on TikTok on Thursday (19 June), has since amassed nearly 900,000 views at the time of writing.

In the video, the taxi driver can be seen communicating with the passenger through a translation app, asking highly personal questions.

According to the Korea Herald, the clip caused an uproar in South Korea, with many netizens flooding the comments to apologise for the driver’s behavior and to call for justice.

Taxi driver gets inappropriate with tourist

Captions in the clip state that the Thai woman took the taxi to Seoul Station to board a KTX (Korea Train Express) train to Busan.

During the ride, the driver began a conversation before things took a sharp turn.

He started to grill her with highly personal questions, asking if she had a boyfriend and why she was not married yet.

The cabbie even told her he could get her a job as a cleaner.

After the woman mentioned that her destination was Busan, the taxi driver even suggested he could drive her there himself.

“If you don’t have money for the fare, you can pay with your body,” he then said.

However, the caption states that the scariest moment for the woman came when he suddenly parked the car to chat.

The woman eventually reached her destination, where the driver gave her his phone number and asked when she would be returning.

South Koreans outraged by behavior

The woman posted a video as a warning to other female travellers planning to visit the country.

“Don’t just assume it’ll be safe just because it’s Korea,” she wrote in the caption. “Even if Korea has a lot of good people, that doesn’t mean it’s 100% safe.”

The clip has drawn the attention of South Korean netizens, who flooded the comments with apologies.

“As a Korean, I’m sincerely sorry,” one said.

“You should be making happy memories here, but because of this inconsiderate and shameless person, you’re left feeling traumatised instead,” another added.

Other TikTok users also called out the driver for being a disgrace to the country.