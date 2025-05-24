Former taxi driver in Japan arrested on suspicion of rape, allegedly assaulted 50 women

Former taxi driver accused of drugging & raping women in Japan

A former taxi driver in Japan has been arrested on suspicion of raping a female passenger, with police fearing that there may be a total of 50 women who were his victims.

Forensic tests reportedly found traces of sleeping pills in the victim’s hair.

Authorities said the 54-year-old man got a woman in her 20s to ingest sleeping pills, before taking her to his home while she was unconscious.

He then sexually assaulted her while filming the act.

The man was arrested on Wednesday (22 May) on suspicion of non-consensual intercourse and violating a law against filming sexual body parts without consent.

Police discover 3,000 videos & images showing his sexual assaults

According to The Yomiuri Shimbun and Jiji Press, investigators uncovered around 3,000 graphic videos and images in his possession.

The footage — recovered from the suspect’s phone and devices dated as far back as 2008 — showed him assaulting approximately 50 women, either in his taxi or at his residence.

The man was previously arrested last October for allegedly drugging another woman and stealing 40,000 yen (S$350) from her.

He was later released, but detained again in December for another alleged indecent assault.

