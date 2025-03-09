PhD student from China arrested for allegedly drugging & raping 10 women in UK, police suspects 50 more victims

PhD student in United Kingdom arrested for allegedly drugging and raping 10 women, more victims suspected

A PhD student at University College London (UCL) has been convicted of drugging and raping at least 10 women over a five-year period, with police fearing there could be up to 50 more unidentified victims.

Chinese national Zou Zhenhao, 28, was arrested on 6 March after investigators uncovered a disturbing collection of videos showing him sexually assaulting unconscious and semi-conscious women.

Suspect filmed crimes & kept victims’ belongings as ‘souvenirs’

According to BBC, Zou stored hidden camera footage of his assaults in his bedroom and kept a box filled with his victims’ jewellery and clothing as trophies.

The Metropolitan Police also discovered Gamma-hydroxybutyrate (GHB), a known date rape drug, at his London residence.

Investigators believe Zou’s crimes span from 2019 to 2024, with assaults taking place at his Bloomsbury flat in London and in China during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Out of the 10 confirmed victims, only two women have come forward to testify. The other eight remain unidentified.

However, police have found video evidence of at least 50 other women, with Commander Kevin Southworth of The Met Police stating that authorities are “desperate to trace them”.

Suspect claimed that “rape role play” was consented

Zou, who comes from a wealthy family in China, lived a lavish lifestyle, renting a £4,000 (S$6,870) per month apartment and indulging in designer clothes, Rolex watches, hair transplants, and facial surgery.

During the trial, Zou claimed that one of his victims had consented to “rape role play”. He alleged that this was how the videos came to be made.

However, the jury rejected this defence.

After being shown footage of nine of the rapes, members of the jury appeared visibly shaken.

After the trial, the jury found Zou guilty of the following charges:

11 counts of rape (including two against the same victim),

Three counts of voyeurism,

10 counts of possession of extreme pornographic images,

One count of false imprisonment,

And three counts of possession of a controlled drug with intent to commit a sexual offence.

He was cleared of seven lesser charges, including five counts of drug possession with intent to commit a sexual offence.

The Metropolitan Police is actively searching for more victims, particularly those who may have had one-on-one encounters with Zou.

Anyone with information is urged to come forward as authorities continue their investigation.

Also read: 4 Men Plot To Rape Drugged Wives In Wife-Sharing Fantasy, Get 13 To 22 Years’ Jail

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image by BBC.