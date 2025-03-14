Japanese tourists deported from China for taking photo with exposed buttocks at Great Wall

China deports Japanese tourists over photo of exposed buttocks at Great Wall

A Japanese couple was deported from China after the man posed for a photo at the Great Wall with his buttocks exposed.

In early January, the couple, both in their 20s, was visiting the World Heritage site when the woman snapped a picture of the man showing his bottom.

Detained for 2 weeks before deportation

In response to their actions, security guards detained the couple at the scene, and they were held for approximately two weeks, as confirmed by the Japanese Embassy in China on 3 Jan.

After their release, they were deported back to Japan.

The tourists reportedly told the Japanese embassy that they were merely playing a prank.

However, in China, it is a legal offence to expose one’s lower body in public.

Outrage among Chinese netizens calls for ban on Japanese visitors

The incident sparked widespread anger in China after it was reported by several local media outlets.

By Friday morning (14 March), a related hashtag had accumulated more than 60 million views on Weibo.

Chinese actor Chen Yitian, who has over 7 million followers on the social media platform, condemned the tourists’ behaviour, calling it disrespectful to a historic landmark.

Some even suggested drastic measures, such as banning all Japanese visitors from China.

Japanese netizens also condemned the tourists’ behaviour, calling it shameful.

Many felt the two-week detention was too lenient, while others highlighted the hypocrisy of criticising foreign tourists’ misbehaviour while their own citizens engage in similar actions abroad.

Featured image adapted from Bruce Röttgers on Unsplash, for illustration purposes only.